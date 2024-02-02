Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RVMD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 101.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,126 shares in the company, valued at $975,402. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Revolution Medicines news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,126 shares in the company, valued at $975,402. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 33,334 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $967,019.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,913,053.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,872. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

RVMD opened at $28.26 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.07.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.02. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RVMD shares. Bank of America upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.82.

Revolution Medicines Profile

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.

Featured Stories

