Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $147,000 Stock Holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 406,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 101,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 502,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 174,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,180,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 102,887 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 3.7 %

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $156.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.27. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -23.81%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

