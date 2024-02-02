Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $383,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

NYSE MAN opened at $74.14 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $92.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.00 and a 200-day moving average of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.60.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

