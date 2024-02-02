Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 160 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,169,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,310,000 after buying an additional 252,286 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 298,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2,462.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 17,753 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

Spectrum Brands Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $79.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $85.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $740.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.43 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 61.72% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.76%.

Insider Activity at Spectrum Brands

In related news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 744,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,006.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Ehsan Zargar bought 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,670,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Maura bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,006.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

