Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 534 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stride were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Stride by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the third quarter valued at about $327,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Stride by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LRN. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stride currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Stride Stock Performance

Shares of Stride stock opened at $61.23 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $69.70. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.54.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $504.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.05 million. Stride had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Stride

In related news, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $346,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,909.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $346,983.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,909.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $264,162.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,017.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,219 over the last three months. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

