Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) PT Raised to $68.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nextracker from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nextracker in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Nextracker from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.91.

NASDAQ:NXT opened at $56.50 on Thursday. Nextracker has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter worth $416,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter worth $3,277,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter worth $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter worth $1,326,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter worth $27,287,000. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

