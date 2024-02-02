Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.91.

NXT opened at $56.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average of $40.72. Nextracker has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the third quarter valued at about $450,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Nextracker by 7.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 651,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,161,000 after purchasing an additional 44,611 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Nextracker by 68.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 90,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 36,616 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Nextracker by 51.5% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,535,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,127,000 after purchasing an additional 522,083 shares during the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

