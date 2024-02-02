NewSquare Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

NewSquare Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.87.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $158.36 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $381.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

