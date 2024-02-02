NBT Bank N A NY Acquires 111,068 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 120.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,336 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,068 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 6.2% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $64,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Stevens Capital Partners increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $403.78 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $245.61 and a one year high of $415.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 36.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Microsoft

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.