Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Raised to $68.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $57.09 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average of $52.80.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,849,000 after buying an additional 3,276,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,419,000 after acquiring an additional 321,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,164,000 after acquiring an additional 126,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,920,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,881,000 after purchasing an additional 184,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 6.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,477,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,910,000 after purchasing an additional 409,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.