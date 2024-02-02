Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $15.75 Million Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,924 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $15,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Nasdaq by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 53,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 43,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nasdaq by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,419,000 after purchasing an additional 321,354 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $1,422,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $2,459,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.80.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

