Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13.49 Million Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $13,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,640,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,138,000 after purchasing an additional 247,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,091,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,022,000 after buying an additional 274,261 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $728,764,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,207,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,159,000 after acquiring an additional 300,329 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

FRT stock opened at $103.27 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $115.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.