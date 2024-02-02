Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 6,585 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $12,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AXON. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.82.

AXON opened at $252.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.38. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $262.95. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,992,915.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $146,291.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 236,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,374,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $455,214.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at $57,992,915.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,964,734. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

