Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $14,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Teradyne by 20.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 145.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Down 1.5 %

TER stock opened at $95.14 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.30 and its 200 day moving average is $100.42.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

