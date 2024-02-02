Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,090 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $12,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of DPZ opened at $433.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.98. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $439.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $340.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.