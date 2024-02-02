Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lifted by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,135 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 6.8% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $70,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 89.0% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $403.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $381.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.56. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $245.61 and a 12-month high of $415.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.