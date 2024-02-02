Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $95.48 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 658,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,878 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $95,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JPM opened at $173.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $178.30. The company has a market capitalization of $499.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

