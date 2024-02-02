Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Position Reduced by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $10,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $515.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.72. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.94 and a fifty-two week high of $520.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

