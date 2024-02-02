Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.95, for a total value of $4,244,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,626,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,523,669.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.05, for a total value of $4,275,750.00.

On Friday, January 26th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.79, for a total transaction of $4,211,850.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.62, for a total transaction of $4,179,300.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.55, for a total value of $4,238,250.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.01, for a total value of $4,110,150.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.77, for a total transaction of $4,046,550.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.69, for a total transaction of $4,090,350.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $3,963,600.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.59, for a total value of $3,878,850.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $3,774,150.00.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $283.80 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.65 and a fifty-two week high of $289.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.71 billion, a PE ratio of 107.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Argus lifted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 8,901 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 21,014 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

