Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 40,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.2% in the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 3.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE MAIN opened at $44.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.47. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Main Street Capital Cuts Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 81.59% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $123.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.91%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

