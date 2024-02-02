Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Holdings Decreased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,047 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 528.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $17.62 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.40 million, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $79.96 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

About Liquidity Services

(Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.