Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.3% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.87.
Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $158.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $381.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.78 and its 200 day moving average is $159.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 34.47%.
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
