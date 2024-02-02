iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $47.77 and last traded at $47.75, with a volume of 1520927 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.59.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average is $46.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 5 best stocks to buy in a bear market
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.