iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $47.77 and last traded at $47.75, with a volume of 1520927 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.59.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average is $46.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 48,220 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

