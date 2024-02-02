Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 8,439 City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,439 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of City by 66.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of City by 148.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of City by 4.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of City during the second quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of City by 6.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

City Price Performance

Shares of CHCO opened at $102.21 on Friday. City Holding has a 52-week low of $82.53 and a 52-week high of $115.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

City Dividend Announcement

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. City had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 33.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that City Holding will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. City’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at City

In other news, Director Charles W. Fairchilds sold 600 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other City news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $49,620.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at $733,681.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Fairchilds sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,014 shares in the company, valued at $213,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,522 shares of company stock valued at $351,730 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of City from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on City from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on City in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

