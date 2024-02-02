Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $25.37 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.9% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its position in Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $186.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.90 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The company has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.10. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.22.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

