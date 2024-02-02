High Note Wealth LLC Buys 639 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,095 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.2% of High Note Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,103,464,000 after buying an additional 17,604,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 154.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,295,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,729,270,000 after buying an additional 14,157,430 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.22.

Apple Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $186.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.90 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.10. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.