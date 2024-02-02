Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 43.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,196 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PXD. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Argus cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $228.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.04 EPS for the current year.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

