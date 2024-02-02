Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 87.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc increased its position in Rollins by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 54,178 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Rollins by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 217,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 18,399 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP increased its position in Rollins by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 137,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 26,758 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Rollins by 220.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 168,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 116,038 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Rollins by 449.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 341,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 279,090 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average is $40.07. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

