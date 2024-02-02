Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 70.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,158 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 2,073.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.94.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $156.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $159.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.11 and a 200 day moving average of $126.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -44.89%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

