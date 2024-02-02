Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $264,000 Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 86.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sempra by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,499,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,163,000 after buying an additional 2,985,688 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,930 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 117.3% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,283,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 109.7% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,158,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,244 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $72.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.07. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

