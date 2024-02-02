Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys Shares of 2,729 SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 743,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,337,000 after buying an additional 19,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,048,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,694,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,798,000 after buying an additional 100,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after buying an additional 85,641 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $130.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $108.32 and a 1-year high of $136.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.98.
About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF
The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
