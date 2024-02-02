Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys Shares of 2,729 SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 743,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,337,000 after buying an additional 19,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,048,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,694,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,798,000 after buying an additional 100,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after buying an additional 85,641 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $130.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $108.32 and a 1-year high of $136.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.98.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.