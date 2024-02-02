General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $12,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in General Dynamics by 791.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 51.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.7 %

GD stock opened at $266.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.85. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $269.50. The company has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

