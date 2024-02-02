Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $82.17 and last traded at $78.74, with a volume of 592809 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.70.

The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fortive

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 17,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Fortive by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 253,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,660,000 after acquiring an additional 18,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,176,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,637,000 after acquiring an additional 620,866 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.12. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.14.

About Fortive

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.