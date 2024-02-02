Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Stake Trimmed by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,380 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 203.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 393.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 876.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 400.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $67.03 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $67.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

