Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DHR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danaher from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $266.00.

DHR stock opened at $245.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $248.78. The stock has a market cap of $181.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Danaher will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

