Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Hits New 12-Month High at $111.40

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $111.40 and last traded at $109.32, with a volume of 430659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.15.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.67.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 327.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.9% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.