Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Capri Stock Down 2.6 %

CPRI stock opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Capri has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $69.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.06.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capri will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

About Capri

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,996,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth $16,571,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth $52,347,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth $30,038,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

