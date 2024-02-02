Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Capri Stock Down 2.6 %
CPRI stock opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Capri has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $69.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.06.
Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capri will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri
About Capri
Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.
Further Reading
