Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EAT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Brinker International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on Brinker International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.77.

EAT opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.37. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $46.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.22.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 84.94% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $452,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,567.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,739.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,246,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2,694.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after buying an additional 733,782 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,426,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,817,000 after purchasing an additional 642,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brinker International by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,451,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,729,000 after purchasing an additional 595,818 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

