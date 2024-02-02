Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Boot Barn from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Williams Trading reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.56.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $79.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.66. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $374.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,135,293.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares in the company, valued at $963,860.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 57.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

