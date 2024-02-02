BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Holdings Cut by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.14. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $37.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $120,642.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 5,061 shares of company stock worth $163,368 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. CL King cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

