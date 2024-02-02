Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASH. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Ashland from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.71.

ASH opened at $94.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.93. Ashland has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $108.67.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ashland will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of Ashland stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $69,446.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ashland during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 338.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

