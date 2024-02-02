Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 91.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ares Management by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 20,816 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at $684,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after acquiring an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 12.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $15,775,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,765,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $122.58 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $71.36 and a twelve month high of $123.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.58 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ares Management from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

View Our Latest Report on Ares Management

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.