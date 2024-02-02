Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Financial Council Asset Management Inc

Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.6% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $159.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 82.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.48. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $161.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,853 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.