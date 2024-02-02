Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Boosted by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.6% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.86.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $141.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.57 and a one year high of $153.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,674 shares of company stock valued at $25,994,026 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

