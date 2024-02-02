Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 436,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 59,691 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 646,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 28,370 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.08%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.46%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,055 shares in the company, valued at $278,047. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PMT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

