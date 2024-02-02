abrdn plc Sells 6,924 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,924 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,988,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,176,000 after acquiring an additional 199,629 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,727,000 after acquiring an additional 87,280 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,863,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 79,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $63.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

