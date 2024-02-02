abrdn plc Has $9.82 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,392 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,326. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DHI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $147.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.05 and a twelve month high of $157.93. The stock has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.84 and its 200 day moving average is $126.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.63%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

