abrdn plc Has $13.04 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $13,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.6% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE LH opened at $224.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $174.20 and a 12-month high of $234.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

