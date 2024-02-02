abrdn plc Has $12.46 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,919 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Twilio were worth $12,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 1,644.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Twilio by 68.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Twilio by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock worth $4,342,944. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $70.43 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

