Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 37.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 14.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 61.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Hasbro by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -69.83%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

